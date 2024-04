Utility company Aqua New Jersey develops water treatment system to remove PFAS in Lawrenceville Water utility company, Aqua New Jersey, cut the ribbon on Monday for a new water treatment system in Lawrenceville designed to capture and remove PFAS. PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals,"​ are everywhere and can linger permanently in air, water​ and soil. In response, Aqua New Jersey just unveiled a new water treatment system to help remove them from drinking water.