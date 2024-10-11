Art made of scrapple takes center stage at Reading Terminal Market Scrapple and Apple Festival

Check out these scrapple and apple themed dishes at Reading Terminal Market's Scrapple and Apple Fes

Sculptures made of scrapple take center stage at the 2024 Scrapple and Apple Festival kicking off Saturday, Oct. 12 at Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia.

CBS Philadelphia was at the market on Thursday as nine "contestants ranging from trained artists to scrapple super fans" took part in a scrapple sculpting contest.

In one of our most-viewed TikToks of the year so far, CBS Philadelphia Digital Journalist Marcella Baietto gave you close-ups of the completed works, which included Philly hits like the Center City clothespin, a soft pretzel and the Rocky Balboa statue.

Full disclosure: in a recent editorial meeting at CBS Philadelphia, one executive producer referred to scrapple as "moldable meat." And he's not wrong.

In the end, after lots of slicing, molding and scraping, artist Jake Heller was announced as the winner for his functional vase, complete with a lid.

Then on Friday, we hosted Rebecca Foxman of Fox and Son, a gluten-free business in the market offering carnival staples like corn dogs, fries, cheese curds and funnel cake. She showed us a spread of many, many scrapple- and apple-centric special dishes on offer across the market for this event.

You can get a full list of those dishes, and the family-friendly activities planned, on the market website. You can see the spread in the video above.

This year's festival is a return of the scrapple festival that went away for a few years but it's back a little healthier this time. Just go for something apple if you're not a fan of Philly's (really the Pennsylvania Dutch's) way of using spare offal.

Check out all the works and eat all the things this Saturday at Reading Terminal Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CBS News Philadelphia