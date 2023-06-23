Another Bucks County bear sighting, this time in Doylestown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bear sighting in Bucks County Thursday night will likely keep the bear craze going. But is it the Elmwood Bear that residents have been talking about?

Doylestown police said residents along Edison-Furlong Road near Woodcrest Lane spotted a bear around 9 p.m. Thursday. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified about the bear sightings.

This comes after multiple bear sightings this month elsewhere in Bucks County.

A bear was seen this week in Feasterville, part of Lower Southampton Township in Bucks County.

Early Wednesday morning, home surveillance cameras in Feasterville, Lower Southampton Township captured a young black bear walking around and sniffing a few parked cars.

Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel said Thursday the bear was likely out of the area.

The bear sightings are the talk of local Facebook groups and local screen-printing company The Shirt Gallery is creating T-shirts that look like "wanted" posters.

The PGC has information on dealing with bears on its website.