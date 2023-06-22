Officials warn Bucks County residents after bear spotted in Lower Southampton Township

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Bucks County are warning residents to be careful after a bear was spotted roaming through several yards and side streets.

Home surveillance video captured what appears to be a young black bear strolling around a home along Lake Road in Lower Southampton Township early Wednesday morning.

Forty-four-year-old resident Donna says she checked her cameras after a neighbor texted her about other sightings.

"It came up from back there probably from the woods and then it just came here and walked down the driveway," she said.

The bear can be seen walking around both sides of Donna's house and sniffing around a few parked cars before casually moving on.

"I think he was just walking all around but he didn't hit the trash cans because they were all out. It was trash day today," she said.

A Facebook post from the Trevose Fire Company warns residents to watch their kids and pets and not approach if they see the bear, who has been reported on Elmwood, Myrtle and Woodbine Avenues.

This is not the first time a bear has been spotted in Bucks County this month. Back on June 12, a bear that had been roaming around Newtown and Upper Makefiield Townships was captured and relocated to Berks County.

"It's a little far down for a bear to be coming," Marc Raper said.

Raper lives a few houses away and checked his camera after a coworker told him about the bear in the area.

"The bear comes walking right across the street here and goes right down the side of my house down my fence line. "I only missed it by there was only six minutes between when the bear crossed and when I walked out to go to work," Raper said.

For now, residents say they'll keep an eye out but aren't too worried.

"We're probably in their space, honestly, I mean this whole area was woods back in the day," Raper said.

If you see the bear, police ask you to give them a call with your location.