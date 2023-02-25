PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Vidocq Society hosted its annual tribute to Joseph Augustus Zarelli. Until December of last year, he was known as the Boy in the Box.

This year's event was moved to Ivy Hill Cemetery at Zarelli's gravesite.

It was previously held on Susquehanna Road in Northeast Philadelphia where the 4-year-old's body was found on this date in 1957.

Zarelli's DNA helped police to identify him.

The Vidocq Society is a private, crime-solving club.