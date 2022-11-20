Annual Trans Day of Remembrance honors lives of lost ones

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday marks the annual Trans Day of Remembrance. The day is observed to remember the lives of trans people and their loved ones who were killed in crimes of hatred.

The Human Rights Commission says that to this day, "at least 32 transgender people were shot or killed by other violent means." They further acknowledge that the number may likely be higher since some crimes do not make it into the statistic due to misreporting.

The Human Rights Commission also says trans women of color are predominantly impacted by such acts of hate.

As a sign of mourning, the trans pride flag was flown at half-staff at City Hall.

As Transgender Awareness Week comes to a close, today we acknowledge Transgender Day of Remembrance as a way to remember... Posted by Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Pennsylvania's hate crime law titled Pennsylvania's Crimes Code as Ethnic Intimidation does not cover crimes based on gender identity.

According to GLAAD, current Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro "Called for an expansion of the state's hate crime laws to cover attacks on LGBTQ individuals."

In August, a Philadelphia jury found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 29-year-old Tracy "Mia" Green, a woman of a trans experience.