Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.

Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia.

Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.

"Too often, violence against LGBTQ+ people, and Black trans women like Mia Green, in particular, happens in the shadows because of societal marginalization," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "I'm gratified that the Philadelphia criminal legal system increasingly reflects Philadelphians' values of inclusion and our city's abhorrence of discrimination and bigotry."

El-Amin was also convicted of possession of an instrument of crime. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

