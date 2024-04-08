Woman pleads guilty to killing longtime partner she co-owned pizza shop with in Chalfont, Pennsylvania: DA

CHALFONT, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman pleaded guilty on Monday to killing her longtime partner in 2022 inside their home in Chalfont, Pennsylvania, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Anna Maria Tolomello entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of corpse charges after she fatally shot 65-year-old Giovanni Gallina -- her longtime partner -- in March of 2022. She ran Pina's Pizza in Chalfont with Gallina before the killing.

Police began their investigation into the killing of Gallina after his son reported he hadn't heard from his father and was unable to reach him, the DA's office said.

In 2022, Tolomello told police Gallina was out of town and she never reported him missing, according to the DA's office.

Investigators went into the couple's home on Limekiln Pike in Hilltown Township and found the body of Gallina, who was shot in the head, in a bedroom wrapped in a blue tarp. Tolomello initially claimed she shot him in self-defense.

But on Monday, Tolomello admitted that her killing was "unjustified" and that she left his body in their home for 13 days and disposed of evidence related to the killing, the DA's office said.

Tolomello will be sentenced on June 25.