Man feeling "a lot better" thanks to new high-tech ankle replacement treatment

New high tech treatment for people who need ankle replacements helps patients heal faster

After years of suffering, Noemio Oliveira has a new high-tech ankle replacement thanks to a new treatment for people who need it.

"A lot better," he said. "About 200, 300% better. I mean, there's no more swelling, right? It's no pain."

Oliveira says his ankle ordeal started with an injury that happened in a car crash.

"I had the original surgery on the morning of the accident," he said.

Oliveira eventually had a traditional ankle replacement with a device made of metal.

But that caused even more swelling and pain. He and the doctors didn't know he was allergic to metal.

"In years past, we didn't really understand why the pain was happening," said Dr. Selene Parekh, who is with Rothman Orthopaedics. "We thought maybe it was an infection."

"What is emerging is that many of those patients actually have an undiagnosed metal allergy," he added. "And there's technology that is now being created to help. ... because it's plastic, you don't see it on X-ray at all."

Parekh said the new option for people with metal allergies is made of a specialized plastic that is hypoallergenic.

"It's a huge development for multiple reasons," Parekh said.

Parekh said the new implant helps with bone growth and limits infections.

"I thought it was almost too good to be true," he said.

For Oliveira, he's thrilled to be walking without pain and back to doing the things he loves.

Doctors said the plastic implant is special because it's customized to each patient using 3D printing, and the technology is expected to eventually be used for other joint replacements.