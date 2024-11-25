Pennsylvania man faces new charges after at least 5 more rape victims come forward

At least six more victims have come forward, leading to additional charges for a Pennsylvania man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women he met on a dating website.

Andrew Gallo, 40, of Bristol, is now facing 36 criminal counts, including 10 rape charges, drug charges and counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors amended the criminal complaint, alleging Gallo drugged six additional women and raped five of them.

Andrew Gallo of Bristol Township is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women met on a dating site. CBS News Philadelphia

According to the DA's office, the new charges stem from incidents between June 2018 and June 2024. Gallo allegedly used dating websites, including Sugar Daddy Meet, to meet the victims.

Authorities said the victims ranged in age from 18 to 35.

In September, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Gallo would invite women he met on the Sugar Daddy Meet website, offer them alcohol laced with illegal drugs and sexually assault them while they were impaired.

According to a new release Monday, Gallo met the additional victims on Sugar Daddy Meet and other dating websites. Prosecutors allege Gallo invited the victims to his house, where he would make them spiked drinks. The DA's office said the victims said they started feeling "out of it" almost immediately after consuming their drinks.

Drug tests later showed the victims had methamphetamines or amphetamines in their system.

"I applaud the victims for having the strength to come forward and putting their trust in the process," Schorn said. "I also want to thank the media. Without their efforts, we may not have identified these additional victims."

Anyone with more information on Gallo or who may have been drugged on a date with him can contact Bristol Township police detective Emilyann Maialetti at 215-812-3024 or call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. Tips can also be submitted at BucksDA.org or emailed to BucksCrimeTips@BucksCounty.org.