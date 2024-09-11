Bucks County officials to charge man who allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted 6 women

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County officials held a news conference today to announce charges against a man who allegedly drugged six women he met on a dating site and sexually assaulted them.

Andrew Gallo, 40, was arrested Wednesday morning and arraigned on 18 criminal counts, including five rape charges, drug charges and counts of supplying alcohol to a minor.

Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn and Bristol Township Police Chief Robert Coulton announced the charges at the news conference at 10 a.m. The whole news conference will appear in the player above on our streaming service, CBS News Philadelphia, at 11 a.m.

Andrew Gallo of Bristol Township is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women met on a dating site. CBS News Philadelphia

Details revealed in Bucks County news conference

Gallo is in jail after he could not pay 10% of a $5 million bail., Schorn said.

Authorities say Gallo met multiple younger women on a site called SugarDaddyMeet.com and invited them to his home in Bristol Township.

Once the women arrived, Gallo would supply them with alcohol laced with drugs such as methamphetamine or MDMA, Schorn explained.

"He surreptitiously hid dangerous drugs in alcohol, provided that alcohol to his victims, which rendered them so impaired that they were unable to consent to anything, let alone sexual acts," Schorn said.

Coulton said there may be more victims and urged them to come forward.

"If there are any other victims out there, please come forward so that you can have justice," he said.

It was not immediately clear if Gallo had retained an attorney.

This is a developing story and will be updated.