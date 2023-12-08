Andrea Bocelli shares voice update after last-minute Boston, Philadelphia cancellations: "It rarely happens"

Andrea Bocelli cancels Boston concert shortly before showtime Andrea Bocelli cancels Boston concert shortly before showtime 00:40

BOSTON - One night after Andrea Bocelli canceled his Boston concert at the TD Garden with fans already in their seats, a similar situation played out in Philadelphia on Thursday. And now the Italian singer has put out a statement on the "health challenges" affecting his world-famous voice.

Just as he did in Boston, Bocelli came out on stage in Philly to tell ticket holders that he was unable to sing. He did play keyboard to accompany a performance by his 11-year-old daughter, according to posts from attendees on social media.

While many fans wished him well, others said they were frustrated by the last-minute nature of the cancellations, which organizers say will be made up at a later date.

"Wish he had canceled earlier in the day instead of an hour after the concert was to start," one fan commented on his Facebook page. "He will reschedule at a later time, but the hotel and travel expenses are a big loss."

Andrea Bocelli statement on health challenges for his voice

In Boston, the 65-year-old Bocelli told the audience, "I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can't." The new statement from the singer, shared below, goes into more detail. Bocelli, who has sold more than 80 million albums, says this "rarely happens."

"The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty - and an honor, and a grace - to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing. For this reason, especially on tour, I preserve it with the rigor of an athlete, aware of the privilege and responsibility that I perceive, respecting the public first and foremost, but also the large quantity of people and professionalism that are involved, and thanks to which it takes life a concert.

It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it happened and I had to accept it.

I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness, investing time and money to listen to me.

Even in this case, everything is in the hands of the good God and what I can do, today as every day of my life, is raise my eyes to Heaven and thank, and pray, and whisper: 'Thy will be done'. Looking forward to seeing you again very soon my dear American friends."

Upcoming Andrea Bocelli concert dates

Bocelli's next show is scheduled for for the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday night. According to the venue's website, the concert is still set to happen.

According to Bocelli's website, his remaining tour dates for 2023 are Baltimore on Sunday, two shows in New York next week, and two performances next weekend in Hollywood, Florida.