Andrea Bocelli cancels Boston concert just before showtime over "health challenges"

BOSTON - The famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli had to cancel a concert at Boston's TD Garden just minutes before he was set to perform Wednesday night because of "health challenges."

The 65-year-old came out on stage to address the packed crowd alongside his wife Veronica Berti.

"Believe me, I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can't," he said.

Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Dr. C. Michael Gibson shows no booing, only applause and cheers from fans.

Bocelli has cancelled … pic.twitter.com/vgAm3Z1TnV — C. Michael Gibson MD (@CMichaelGibson) December 7, 2023

"Hope it's nothing serious and that he's back to performing soon," one fan who was at the show commented.

The TD Garden said in a statement that a new concert date will be announced for ticket holders soon.

Andrea Bocelli facing "health challenges"

"The Andrea Bocelli show scheduled for tonight (12/6) has been rescheduled due to health challenges," the Garden said. "This was not an easy decision to make, Andrea never wants to disappoint his fans and wishes to thank everyone for their ongoing support."

Bocelli is supposed to perform another show in Philadelphia Thursday night, and that concert still appears to be scheduled on the Wells Fargo Center website.

It's unclear what specific health problems forced Bocelli to cancel his Boston show.

Bocelli lost his sight as a boy but put himself through school by playing in piano bars. He has gone on to sell more than 80 million albums and has performed for presidents, popes and queens.