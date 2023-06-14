Watch CBS News
Local News

American flag and U.S. Army honored for Flag Day In Philadelphia

By Emily Grassi

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia honors Flag Day
Philadelphia honors Flag Day 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia celebrated the birthdays of the American flag and the U.S. Army with a Stripes and Stars Festival Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia was there at the National Constitution Center for a flag-raising ceremony.

Troops, past and present, joined a patriotic parade down Independence Hall on this Flag Day.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of activities involving arts and crafts as well as educational programs all about the history of the flag.

Other events across Old City Wednesday included more parades, the swearing-in of Army recruits, and displays and demonstrations of U.S. Army equipment.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 6:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.