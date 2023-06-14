American flag and U.S. Army honored for Flag Day In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia celebrated the birthdays of the American flag and the U.S. Army with a Stripes and Stars Festival Wednesday. CBS News Philadelphia was there at the National Constitution Center for a flag-raising ceremony.

Troops, past and present, joined a patriotic parade down Independence Hall on this Flag Day.

Visitors enjoyed plenty of activities involving arts and crafts as well as educational programs all about the history of the flag.

Other events across Old City Wednesday included more parades, the swearing-in of Army recruits, and displays and demonstrations of U.S. Army equipment.