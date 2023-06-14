Philadelphia's historic district to celebrate Flag Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia's Historic District is celebrating Flag Day on Wednesday. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States.

The first Flag Day event was held in Philadelphia on June 14, 1891.

Pennslyvania is the only state that recognizes Flag Day as a legal holiday.

Festivities for the flag's 246th birthday are happening across Philadelphia. The events include a patriotic parade, a skydiving show, and performances by the U.S. Army's Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The Betsy Ross House is celebrating with a naturalization ceremony. Thirteen people from nine different countries will be sworn in as American citizens at the birthplace of the American flag.

Events