Watch CBS News
World

American Airlines passengers forced to take a bus after airplane wasn't allowed to land because it was too big

By
Lucia I Suarez Sang
Associate Managing Editor
Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.
Read Full Bio
Lucia I Suarez Sang,
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Kris Van Cleave
Emmy Award-winning journalist Kris Van Cleave is the senior transportation correspondent for CBS News based in Phoenix, Arizona, where he also serves as a national correspondent reporting for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.
Read Full Bio
Kris Van Cleave

/ CBS News

Passengers on an American Airlines flight from the United States to Italy were forced to take a bus to their final destination after their aircraft was forced to land 140 miles away because it was too big to land at the original destination.

American Airlines Flight 780 left Philadelphia International Airport at 7:42 p.m. local time on Monday and was supposed to land in Naples, Italy, at 10 a.m. local time, according to FlightAware.

However, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft was off the coast of Italy, about halfway between Rome and Naples, when it abruptly turned around over the Tyrrhenian Sea and turned back to the Italian capital.

American Airlines told CBS News that the aircraft was forced to divert to Rome Fiumicino Airport "due to operational limitations." There were 231 passengers and 11 crew members aboard the flight.

Historical flight data shows that American Airlines usually flies a Boeing 787-8 to Naples, about 20 feet shorter than the 787-9.

Diverse aircraft landing
Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from American Airlines JoanValls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

After the flight landed in Rome, passengers were bused to Naples – a roughly 3-hour journey.

"We apologize to them for this disruption to their journey," American Airlines told CBS News in a statement.

An aviation-focused account on X, @xjonnyc, was the first to report the incident.

Lucia I Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.