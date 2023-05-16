Man stabbed at Philadelphia prison where 2 inmates escaped

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center Tuesday, the same prison where two inmates escaped last week, police said.

One of the inmates, Nasir Grant, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Strawberry Mansion last week after being on the run for several days.

Ameen Hurts, 18, remains at large. He was in custody in connection for four homicides.

The 28-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his upper body just before 11 a.m. He was placed in stable condition, according to police. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

There have been three arrests since the escape.

Michael Abrams, Xianni Stalling and Jose Flores-Huerta were all charged for their alleged roles in helping Grant and Hurst escape.