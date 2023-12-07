Amanda Parezo continues to overcome the odds after 2021 Philadelphia shooting paralyzed her

Woman struck by stray bullet in Fishtown continues to defy the odds more than 2 years later

Woman struck by stray bullet in Fishtown continues to defy the odds more than 2 years later

Woman struck by stray bullet in Fishtown continues to defy the odds more than 2 years later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two and a half years ago, a young woman was paralyzed after being struck by a stray bullet while playing kickball with friends at a Fishtown park in Philadelphia.

Now, she's sharing her story of hope despite a devastating injury.

RELATED: Philadelphia unveils new cameras at parks, playgrounds after hundreds of shootings

"I keep thinking that I'm going to wake up from a really bad nightmare," Amanda Parezo said after the shooting.

Parazoe was struck by a stray bullet in her lower back, leaving her paralyzed from her waist down.

"The third or fourth shot I felt myself fall backwards," Parazoe said.

More than two and a half years later, Parazoe invited CBS Philadelphia into her home to talk about what she's been through and how she's doing.

"It's been a rollercoaster," Parazoe said.

Parazoe said even after five major surgeries, months of rehab and weekly physical therapy, she'll likely never be able to stand or walk again and now uses a wheelchair full time. She also endures chronic pain, which is common after spinal cord injuries.

"I can't move my legs. I can't move my entire lower half of my body, but I do have pain. I can feel pain somehow. I feel severe nerve pain all the time from my hips to what I think are my toes in my mind," Parazoe said.

Yet, despite her diagnosis, Parazoe is proving everyone wrong.

"If you told me two years ago that I could living by myself, traveling internationally, I would have never believed you," Parazoe said.

Over the last year, she moved into her new Old City condo, traveled to Mexico to celebrate her birthday and is even taking up acting as a hobby.

"Anytime I can show myself that a person with a physical disability can be on a commercial or a television show and it not be about the disability," Parazoe said.

Parazoe's also back to work full-time teaching as a doctor in occupational therapy at Jefferson Health — the same hospital where she worked before and also where she was treated — something she admits is both ironic and eye-opening.

"I thought I was looking at accessibility in the community with an occupational therapy lens, however, I wasn't looking at it nearly as close as somebody who actually has to live it does," Parazoe said.

Parazoe credits her loved ones, friends, and her cat, Franklin, for getting her through some of her toughest moments. She's also finding purpose in advocating for gun violence victims and their families.

"The impact of gun violence is real. Living with a disability is not easy," Parazoe said.

And while the journey ahead will likely still hold many challenges, Parazoe said she's focused not on what she's lost, but the strength she's gained.

"I appreciate life a lot more," Parazoe said.