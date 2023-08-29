Amanda DeGuio's daughters celebrate major business milestone: 3 years of Delco Beads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- All of their lives Ava Marie and Sophia DeGuio have heard stories from family about their mother Amanda DeGuio.

DeGuio disappeared from her Drexel Hill home in 2014 when her daughters were just 3 and 5-years-old.

"I heard that I'm a lot like her and I look a lot like her. And she loved us a lot," Sophia said.

When the sisters were older, they went looking for their mother in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. They couldn't find her, but while they were there, they saw something that troubled them.

"We saw a lot of homeless people. So, we thought it'd be like a good thing if we could start making bracelets for them. And like, having encouraging words on them to make them feel better about themselves," Sophia said.

Encouraging words on bracelets such as hope and faith for those who may need it most.

The girls posted pictures of the bracelets they made on Instagram and they became so popular that they started selling them for $6 to $20 apiece.

It's now been three years since Delco Beads has been in business.

"We're very excited because we've put a lot of work into what we've done for the past three years and I feel like hard work pays off when we try," Ava said.

As the girls make bracelets, they think about their mom every day. The daughters wanted to share with her this message.

"We miss you a lot and we hope we find you soon," Sophia said.

The girls say they hope their mother would be proud of the work they've done. Under their aunt's supervision, they've made and sold thousands of bracelets from their dining room table.

A portion of the proceeds goes to charities like Grands Stepping Up in Drexel Hill.

"For being such young girls and doing all this for us and our grand families, we're very grateful," Karen Barnes, President of Grands Stepping Up said.

Two sisters turning their creativity into kindness and holding out hope their mom will come home soon.