Delco Beads selling Eagles bracelets for good cause

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- As Super Bowl LVII draws closer, it's not only Philadelphia Eagles jerseys that are in high demand, but also Birds jewelry. One Delaware County company is selling bracelets to support its favorite team and a local charity.

When sisters Ava Marie and Sophia De Guio aren't at school, they're busy making Eagles bracelets and shipping them to customers all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

"Ever since we made the playoffs and we're going to the Super Bowl," Ava Marie De Guiro said, "I think we've gotten a bunch of more orders."

So far, the girls, ages 11 and 13, have sold hundreds of Eagles bracelets through their Instagram page, Delco Beads.

Sisters Ava Marie De Guio, 13, and Sophia De Guio, 11, of Havertown are busy making and shipping @Eagles jewelry all over the country ahead of Super Bowl LVII. They’ve sold hundreds of bracelets that say “Go Birds” or “Eagles.” Twenty percent of the proceeds go to @eaglesautism. pic.twitter.com/jOr3qNnqSY — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 7, 2023

20% of their sales go to the Eagles Autism Foundation, which supports autism research and care, and business has picked up since a Newtown Square clothing store started carrying their products.

"We just sold out at Grace and Kate," Ava Marie said. "They picked up their first order of Eagles bracelets I think three days ago, and we just had to give them about like 40 more bracelets."

The girls' mission is to give back to the community, so these Eagles bracelets are a win-win because they not only support the team but also support a foundation.

"We love to help others," Sophie said. "And we've always been doing that for like, our whole life."

The girls' aunt, Nicole Delio, helps manage the business. She says it all started two and a half years ago when the girls were giving free sandwiches to people in Kensington experiencing homelessness.

"One day," Delio said, "the girls came up with this idea that they should give bracelets to these women living on these streets that had inspiration words on them that said like, faith, hope, believe, just to lift up their spirits."

The girls then started selling a few bracelets, and the business took off.

"I'm just extremely proud of the girls," Delio said. "I think they work really hard and do great things and they're really making a difference in this world."

The girls hope to open a storefront one day and create their own foundation.