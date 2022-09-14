Authorities search Chester County property that could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police have wrapped up the search of a property in Nottingham Township they believe might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.

The rural country road in extreme southwestern Chester County was shut down for hours Wednesday.

A massive law enforcement search of a property unfolded as police suspected it may hold the key to solving DeGuio's case.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as the FBI, state and local police moved about the Nottingham Township property for hours.

Sources say they left without a major break.

Still, this was the most active move taken by law enforcement since DeGuio's June 3, 2014 disappearance.

So, who was DeGuio? A mother of two from Drexel Hill.

Her sister and mother were at the scene Wednesday talking with detectives, agonizing over what may develop moving forward.

Agents and officers arrived Wednesday morning with a search warrant. That means they established probable cause. The warrant was signed off on by a judge. It is now sealed.

Officers dug about the property and at one point, they drained a septic tank in their search for evidence.

For years, DeGuio's case has been classified as missing endangered. That means for some time police believed that her life was in jeopardy.

"This is an active investigation, let me repeat that this is an active investigation," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said. "For those who already existed in this investigation, we want to thank you for your cooperation, and we may call on your health again. We know there are people out there who may have information as to the circumstances behind Amanda DeGuio's disappearance, we ask that anyone that has any information to please contact us."

"I understand a search warrant was obtained to search a property in the vicinity here in reference to Amanda's case," Ryan said. "Specifically in the search warrant, I don't know. I haven't been told or privy to any of that information by law enforcement or the family itself. The family wouldn't know either."

The DeGuio family declined to talk with reporters on camera. They indicated they might be willing at a later time.

Meanwhile, messages left for the property owner were not returned.

Police would not say what their next step might be in this case.