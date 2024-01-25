Meet the woman on a mission to help restore Philadelphia's Kensington section through acrobatics

Meet the woman on a mission to help restore Kensington through acrobatics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is hoping to bring brighter days to Kensington using acrobatics and dance to empower Kensington's kids. She shared her hopes for their future and for her neighborhood.

At her core, 34-year-old Dance Therapist and Director of Rebel Arts Movement Alyssa Bigbee is a rebel.

She uses movement as a way to inspire youth in Kensington -- a neighborhood that inspired her as a little girl when she was first introduced to the power of dance.

"Kensington holds a special place in my heart," Bigbee said. "I remember taking the L. Getting on at Kensington Allegheny. Going to the Dunkin' Donuts that was there. Going to the pizza place shop that was there. Like I had spent most of my time here."

But now, the Kensington she remembers looks different.

"When I heard that a lot of things were happening with the opioid crisis and all of the substance abuse was happening up here. I came back and I saw it and I was like I don't remember it being like this," Bigbee said.

Bigbee opened Rebel Arts Movement Center on J Street nearly four years ago.

"I realized there was nothing around. There was no programming. There wasn't that much for children. If they wanted to do something like dance or gymnastics, they would have to travel far," Bigbee said.

Bigbee is also a dance therapist, using movement as a way for kids to cope with the realities of what they witness on a daily basis up and down Kensington Avenue.

"Imagine if you are seeing needles on the ground or you are seeing, witnessing horrible things, your body is feeling that too," Bigbee said. "When you tense up, your body remembers that."

She's hopeful in the recent appointment of Deputy Police Commissioner Pedro Rosario, who will oversee renewed efforts to shut down the open-air drug market.

"I want to see more youth outside. I want to see more youth in the streets playing. I want to see more youth engaged in here to where they are not fearful," Bigbee said.

As she continues to move with her students into a brighter future, she hopes new efforts with help show others the Kensington she remembers as a little girl when kids could dance in the neighborhood without fear.