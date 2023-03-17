2023 March Madness: Princeton students celebrate "electric" upset vs. Arizona

PRINCETON, N.J (CBS) -- Even though there aren't any Philadelphia teams in this year's NCAA men's tournament, Princeton is giving fans in the Delaware Valley something to dance about.

Princeton University celebrated Thursday night when that buzzer went off at the end of the game. Students say they couldn't believe the victory.

"We got the win," a man said. "What else could you ask for?"

Princeton fans were fired up after a stunning win against Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, 59-55.

"It was pretty electric," Miguel Jacome, a senior at Princeton, said. "Everyone was cheering and everyone was super excited."

While students at Princeton were on spring break, CBS Philadelphia found some people out and about.

"It's our spring break but we are busy writing our thesis, or should be writing out thesis," Jacome said.

Like many others, they didn't see this one coming.

It was a major March Madness upset as the Tigers took down the Wildcats.

"I was cheering them on, and it was a bracket buster for me and myself, but I still wanted the boys to get a win," Jacome said.

"We had no expectations whatsoever. Like him, I didn't have Princeton in my bracket. I actually had Arizona in the championship," a man said.

They say they are excited for their fellow classmates and rooting for even more success.

"I am just glad to see the boys pull through," a man said. "We know a lot of the guys, it's a small campus, so obviously we want to see the guys do well."

Princeton will play again on Saturday against Missouri.