Former Wilmington teacher allegedly sent explicit photos to former student on Snapchat, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A former teacher was arrested Thursday after allegedly sending sexually explicit pictures to a former student, said New Castle police Friday morning.

Police said they were alerted in July that Alanis Pinion, 24, sent the pictures to a 14-year-old former student on Snapchat.

Pinion was charged with sexual solicitation of a child under 18, endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree indecent exposure. She was taken to Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in New Castle County after failing to pay a cash bail of $46,000, authorities said.

Pinion was an 8th-grade teacher at Saint Mary Magdalen School in Wilmington. The school said she passed a background check before getting hired.

Police think there may be more victims and want anyone else who may have information to contact Detective Daniel Watson at (302)395-8030 or by email at Daniel.Watson@newcastlede.gov.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

