Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey swimming into Halloween spirit

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Adventure Aquarium in Camden is swimming into the Halloween spirit. Glowing gourds and underwater pumpkins are all part of the aquarium's Fintastic Fall Days.

The Fintastic Fall Days festival is running through Nov. 5.

Shannon Rostick, a spokesperson for the aquarium, says there will be aquatic-looking displays with a huge sea turtle made out of pumpkins, some frogs floating on lily pads and a big shark.

There's also an underground pumpkin patch, which fish like to hide in, according to Rostick.

"Our scuba divers like to prune the pumpkin patch every day," Rostick said. "So they have to bring them in, arrange them. They change them up from time to time so the fish have something new to look at."

On Monday night, the aquarium and the city of Camden will hold its 10th annual "Treat, Treat and Tour."

"Children under 10 and their families who are Camden can come and trick or treat for free. Instead of going door to door to people's houses, they'll be going door to door with our fish, sharks, turtles," Rostick said. "So it's just a fun opportunity for them to get out trick or treating in the underwater world."