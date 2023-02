CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- You don't have to go far to see one of the nation's best aquariums.

Camden's Adventure Aquarium is a nominee for USA Today's 10 best aquariums.

Winners will be chosen by the public.

Help us win the #1 spot!



Voting is open now through March 6, and you can vote once per day (per device)

All the winners will be featured in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

Voting closes at noon on March 6.