ACCT Philly offering $10 adoptions for dogs 40 pounds and up

Why Giving Tuesday is so important for animals at ACCT Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Did you know you can adopt a pet for just $10? And no, we're not talking about a goldfish or two from the pet store.

Starting Monday, ACCT Philly will offer $10 adoptions for their dogs weighing 40 pounds and above. Now is the perfect time to adopt, not shop for that furry friend you've been thinking about adding into your life.

‼️$10 dog adoptions ALL WEEK‼️ Yes, you read that right, we will be having $10 dog adoptions for furry friends weighing... Posted by ACCT Philly on Sunday, March 3, 2024

This week's exclusive adoption event comes as the animal shelter is redoing part of the kennel area in an effort to decrease the spread of sickness among its pets.

The construction means 14 large dog kennels in isolation will be temporarily unavailable, so the staff will have very limited options on where they can keep the dogs during the renovations. ACCT Philly currently has more than 100 dogs available for adoption and also takes in 20 to 25 new dogs daily, so the facility is running out of space.

ACCT Philly staffers said while it's a good thing the timeline for the construction period has been accelerated, this gives them less time to prepare.

People interested in adding some love to their life by giving a dog their forever home can check out the dogs available for the $10 adoption online or by going to ACCT Philly in Feltonville between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day this week.

The best part is ACCT Philly makes adoption simple for pet parents. All dogs that get adopted are vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered before going home with their new human best friend.

The shelter has foster programs if you're interested in trying out being a pet parent before diving into adoption.

There are more ways to help ACCT Philly in its mission beyond adopting a large dog this week.

If your pet goes missing, file a report at the shelter or online immediately.

Make sure your pets have your correct contact information on their collars.

Reach out if you need help keeping your dog.

If you find a stray pet, file a report online or try to check around with neighbors in the area to see if the missing pet is theirs.