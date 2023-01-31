AAA offers tips to avoid scams for fans headed to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is always concern about scams surrounding the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, CBS News Philadelphia caught up with AAA for some advice on what to watch out for.

"Those package deals sound really good and we're not saying that there aren't reputable packages out there to travel to the Super Bowl, but buyer beware. If it looks too good to be true, changes are it is too good to be true," Jana Tidwell with AAA said.

Tidwell says you should make sure you know the company you are working with and also break down everything you are getting with the package.