Delco swim club holding charity meet to honor 17-year-old lost to suicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a lifeline for help. Mental health officials in Philadelphia say the city's suicide crisis hotline number 988 is helping hundreds of people a day. And now they are planning on expanding the call centers over the next year.

Meanwhile, a Delaware County community is coming together to honor one of their own who died by suicide. This weekend a swim meet will be held at the Springfield Swim Club in honor of 17-year-old Ethan Byrne who died by suicide in 2020.

"Ethan was a great guy. Ethan was the best," said Ben Kutufaris, the swim meet organizer. "He always had this way about him when you talked to him your day was always better. That's super cliche to say but coming to work you're like oh I have to go to work. But if Ethan was here your day was going to be so much better."

Kutufaris swam with Ethan since they were kids. They both worked as lifeguards at the swim club. The meet, named 25s to Save Lives, will be held Sunday morning. It's benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Springfield Fire Department where Ethan served as a volunteer firefighter.

"This meet is built for everyone to be able to swim, donate, have a good time and live in Ethan's memory," said Kutufaris.

As the swim club gets ready to honor Ethan there are new numbers out showing just how many people have called the new crisis hotline in the last year.

"Our goal is to work towards addressing trauma, achieving equity and engaging community," said Dr. Jill Bowen, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health.

On Friday in Philadelphia, it marked one year since launching its 988 crisis hotline.

Since last July, data shows 5 million people across the country have either called or texted seeking help. In Philadelphia, officials say call centers are receiving 200 calls or texts a day.

Throughout the next year, they're expanding the service with plans to add another call center.

"So here we are supplying Philadelphians in their time of need through individual, family, community connections and we continue our behavioral crisis transformation," said Bowen.

Kutufaris says there's no way to know whether 9-8-8 could have saved Ethan, but he's glad it's an option for others.

"I'm hoping that resource is able to help everyone else and people who are in this position are able to have an extra chance," said Kutufaris.

The swim club hopes its swim meet can raise $2,000 for suicide prevention.

If you're struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources available.