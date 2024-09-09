How video is helping 911 callers in a Philadelphia suburb communicate with dispatchers during emergencies

911 callers in Delaware County can use video to communicate with dispatchers during emergencies

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Local 911 centers were built to receive landline calls, but some are adapting to the growing number of cell phone calls by adding a video option.

Delaware County is among 1,000 911 centers nationwide that allow callers to share live video with dispatchers during emergencies.

Dispatchers send callers a text message with a link to request permission. When callers accept, dispatchers are able to see emergencies unfold in real time.

"I think it's a great tool," Delaware County 911 fire dispatcher Michael Ferrier said. "It helps make our lives a lot easier."

The technology is already making an impact. A woman who got lost at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge last year was able to share video, which helped dispatchers make out the Philadelphia skyline and direct responding officers to her location.

"It's really a game changer, especially in an industry where seconds matter," Anthony Mignogna, chief of communications for the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services, said.