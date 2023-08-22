8-week-old puppy dies after emergency surgery for severe burns, Philly Bully Team says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bebe, the 8-week-old pit bull mix puppy that had severe burns on 30% of her body, has died, Philly Bully Team said Tuesday. Her injuries were so severe that the veterinary staff made the ultimate decision that efforts would "not be humane to continue."

"Way too often, life is just to unfair. We had to say goodbye to Bebe today," Philly Bully Team posted on Facebook. "I'm sorry you never got a chance to be a dog."

Way too often, life is just to unfair. We had to say goodbye to Bebe today. She was sedated for her bandage change and... Posted by Philly Bully Team on Monday, August 21, 2023

Bebe was brought into Art City Vets in Spring Garden Friday with holes in her skin and burns that had become infected, according to the nonprofit that helps save abused and neglected pit bulls in Philadelphia.

"The burns are really bad," said Jessica Graaf, with Philly Bully Team. "They are taking off most of her fur in the back and it's been described as her skin is falling off by the vet."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Graaf said Bebe's owner surrendered her at the vet, saying he couldn't provide the proper care. That's when the young pup was transferred to Penn Veterinary Hospital to undergo surgery.

"The burns are consistent with either a chemical or a thermal burn," Graaf said. "It's devastating, I don't know how someone could do this or allow this to happen to another living creature."

Following her surgery, veterinary staff said the tiny puppy had lost "almost all of her skin," adding that even if the pain of her injuries could be controlled, it was very unlikely that skin grafts would be successful and more infection could follow.

"We don't regret trying and we certainly do not regret being able to offer Bebe a peaceful and painless transition over to the other side. Fly high sweet baby," Philly Bully Team said.

Graaf says the vet is still trying to figure out how the puppy was burned and if it was intentional.