A long road ahead for an 8-week-old puppy after being severely burned: "It's devastating"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An eight-week-old puppy is in intensive care after undergoing life-saving surgery. Her body was so badly burned the veterinarian was brought to tears.

We want to warn you that some of the details in this story may be disturbing.

A pit bull mix that is barely old enough to be away from her mom is fighting to survive after severe burns cover 30% of her body.

The images are too graphic to show.

"This has to be one of the worst cases of abuse that I've ever seen, especially on a dog so young," Jessica Graaf said.

Graaf is with Philly Bully Team, a nonprofit that helps save abused and neglected pit bulls in Philadelphia.

She says Bebe was brought into Art City Vets in Spring Garden Friday with holes in her skin and her backend and stomach were badly burned and infected.

"The burns are really bad," Graaf said. "They are taking off most of her fur in the back and it's been described as her skin is falling off by the vet."

CBS News Philadelphia.

Graaf tells CBS News Philadelphia Bebe's owner claimed he bought the dog with the burns and surrendered her at the vet saying he couldn't provide the proper care.

Bebe was transferred to Penn Veterinary Hospital and underwent surgery Saturday morning.

"The burns are consistent with either a chemical or a thermal burn," Graaf said. "It's devastating, I don't know how someone could do this or allow this to happen to another living creature."

Graaf says Bebe is a fighter but with mounting medical bills, Philly Bully Team is hoping the public can help with donations to offset the cost of her long recovery.

"We're asking for the community to come together and help Bebe really fight for her life and get the chance at life she hasn't had yet," Graaf said.

We're told Bebe will remain in intensive care for at least another week and may need another surgery.

Graaf says the vet is still trying to figure out how the puppy was burned and if it was intentional.