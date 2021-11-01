76ers Unveil New Uniform Inspired By Era Playing At Spectrum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Sixers are getting a new look with a blast from the past! The team unveiled new, alternate uniforms on Monday morning.

The blue jerseys with a colorful stripe on the side are inspired by the Sixers' days playing in the old Spectrum. The Spectrum served as the 76ers' home arena from 1967-96.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/11/snapshot-2.jpg

The team's customary red, white and blue trims the jersey, while both sides of the top showcase the Spectrum color panel, displaying the colors of each of the four major sports teams in Philadelphia: the 76ers (blue), Philadelphia Eagles (green), Philadelphia Flyers (orange) and Philadelphia Phillies (red).

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/11/thumbnail_76CE-PressHeader.jpg

The uniform's shorts feature three pieces that call back to the Spectrum era, including a custom badge logo on one side of the shorts, the bicentennial "76" logo on the other, and an "S," on the belt-buckle space of the shorts. Each uniform will feature diamond Nike and NBA logos representing the league's 75th anniversary season.

"The Spectrum holds a very special place in our franchise lore, having served as the 76ers' home arena for nearly three decades," Philadelphia 76ers President of Business Operations Chris Heck said. "The memories made at America's Showplace, including the historic 1982-83 championship season, are priceless, and will be relived through the 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. We're also excited to display the colors of the Spectrum logo, which represent the teams that our fans love and support here in Philadelphia."

You'll also see a throwback look on the court at the Wells Fargo Center when the Sixers debut the new uniforms Wednesday night.

https://assets1.cbsnewsstatic.com/i/cbslocal/wp-content/uploads/sites/15116066/2021/11/snapshot-1.jpg

The 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition merchandise will be available for purchase starting Monday, Nov. 15 on SixersShop.com and at the official team store at The Center.