70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, CDC says

Many of the tactics people use to fall asleep are doing more harm than good, experts say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- According to the CDC, chronic sleep deprivation is an issue for 70 million Americans. Insomnia is linked to a variety of problems, including obesity and heart disease.

Doctors say many of the tactics people use to fall asleep are doing more harm than good.

Just go to sleep. It sounds so simple, but for millions, it is not. Exhausted people will try to go to bed early or take a nap, but experts say that might cause more trouble. Sticking to a sleep schedule is better.

"Without a good night's sleep it can affect our mental and physical health," Dr. Aneesa Das said.

Between 2018 and 2021, doctors say there was a 29% increase in referrals to the Center for Insomnia Wexner Medical Center.

"I think it's a bigger problem than folks realize," Das said.

She says some common tactics may not be helping. First, going to bed early may leave you tossing and turning. Climb in only when you are ready to sleep.

Also, get up at about the same time every day.

"Don't sleep in for three hours on the weekend because then we're giving ourselves what we call social jet lag. It's no different from flying from New York to California for the weekend and then giving ourselves jet lag when we come back, so try to be really consistent to keep that circadian clock in line," Das said.

After the sun sets, doctors advise decreasing artificial light exposure from TVs, smartphones or other screens.

But, when the sun's up, get as much natural light as possible to help with sleep rhythms.

Exercise is also key to helping you feel sleepy at night. It can also help reduce stress which is another factor that causes a lack of sleep.

Two things you should avoid include large, fatty meals late before bed - that kind of food can keep you up -- and alcohol may help you nod off -- but Dr. Das says it also leads to fragmented sleep.

Experts say if you have persistent sleep trouble you should talk to a doctor, medications might be a solution for some people.