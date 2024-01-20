Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Philadelphia's Fern Rock: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 20, 2024 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 20, 2024 (AM) 03:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an ongoing investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia's Fern Rock Saturday night, police said.

Officials said the man was about 40-50 years old and was struck at the scene of the 6100 block of North 10th Street at 8:52 p.m.

Police said an unknown car left the scene and the fire medic unit pronounced the man dead at 9 p.m.

There are no arrests at this time and there is an ongoing investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC-affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel good stories in the Philadelphia area.

First published on January 20, 2024 / 10:29 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.