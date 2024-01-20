Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed in Philadelphia's Fern Rock: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is an ongoing investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Philadelphia's Fern Rock Saturday night, police said.
Officials said the man was about 40-50 years old and was struck at the scene of the 6100 block of North 10th Street at 8:52 p.m.
Police said an unknown car left the scene and the fire medic unit pronounced the man dead at 9 p.m.
There are no arrests at this time and there is an ongoing investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.
