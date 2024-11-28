50th annual Turkey Bowl in Pennsylvania suburb is a Thanksgiving tradition of brotherhood

At 50th annual Turkey Bowl in Delaware County, friendly competition comes before turkey

This Thanksgiving, the Turkey Bowl at the Haverford School celebrated a milestone: its 50th anniversary.

What began in 1974 as a friendly football game between a few Haverford and Episcopal friends has grown into a beloved annual tradition built on friendship in an exciting, competitive and festive spirit.

"It's always the bond, the friendship, the family ..." said Sean Verdeur. "They are part of my family out on that field right now."

It marked not only five decades of football but also the resilience of the event, which has withstood the challenges of time, weather, and even the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game has only been paused once, in 2020, when health protocols put a halt to public gatherings, but it quickly bounced back the following year.

For many participants, the Turkey Bowl is more than just a game. It's a way of life. Long-time players, some with over 40 years of participation, returned to the field this year, still as competitive and spirited as ever.

"It's incredible that these guys do it every year, come back every year and it's always great to see them," said Kent Silvers.

The game serves as an opportunity to relive cherished memories while fostering new ones each year. As players suited up for the 50th edition, many shared stories, their most memorable plays, and how the game has evolved over the decades.

The Turkey Bowl remains true to its roots, with the same informal and fun-loving spirit that has defined the event from the beginning.

The teams are determined at 9:30 a.m. through a unique "kick-off" procedure: extra-point kicks determine who gets to play on which team, ensuring the event remains a level playing field for all participants.

CBS News Philadelphia

The game is played with the goal of bragging rights, not trophies, and the players join their families later in the day to enjoy Thanksgiving dinners and spend time with loved ones.

But for those brief hours on the field, the Turkey Bowl is all about camaraderie and friendly competition.