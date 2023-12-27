Person seriously injured after hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are asking for help in finding a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fairhill section that left a person seriously hurt early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at Temple Hospital a little after 3 a.m. on reports of a crash near 501 West Lehigh Avenue.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a person was lying in the street when he was hit by an unknown car. He was taken to Temple Hospital by fire medics and was listed as critical.

The victim has not been identified and is listed as a John Doe.

Officials believe the car is a red SUV, possibly a Cadillac or a GMC, and they said the SUV was last seen going west on Lehigh Avenue from 7th Street.

Philadelphia Police Department

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-686-3180.