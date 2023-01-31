4 suspects in Roxborough High School shooting due in court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four of the six suspects accused of ambushing and shooting football players at Roxborough High School are due before a judge Tuesday.

The shooting happened Sept. 27, 2022 just outside the school.

Police say six suspects ambushed a group of football players after a scrimmage, wounding four teens and killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde.

Four of the suspects — 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 16-year-old Saleem Miller — are set to be arraigned today.

All four are facing murder charges along with conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges.

Four months after that horrific shooting, there's still a memorial at the scene where it happened.

Elizalde's mother recently spoke out, pleading with others to take a stand against gun violence.

"We're in a state of emergency, we're in a war, and no one has the luxury of riding the bench," Meredith Elizalde said.

Police are still searching for two more suspects involved in this shooting.

16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne remains at large. At last check, there was a $45,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

We believe police are also looking for the getaway driver, who still has not been identified.

We will be following all the developments in court today.