Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood kills 2, injures 4

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

6 shot, 2 killed overnight in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section
6 shot, 2 killed overnight in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section 00:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured four people and killed two in the city's Strawberry Mansion section early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street at approximately 1 a.m., where they located multiple shooting victims.

A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man died after being transported to Temple Hospital for his injuries.

Four other victims, two men and two women ranging in age from 23 to 42 years old, were taken to Temple either by police or in private vehicles. Police said the four shooting victims are all in stable condition.

Investigators suspect the home where the shooting happened was operating as a speakeasy, the department said Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the PPD added it appeared the shooter was in the street and fired into the home through an open door and window.

No arrests have been made. 

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 10:47 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.