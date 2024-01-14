Shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood kills 2, injures 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured four people and killed two in the city's Strawberry Mansion section early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street at approximately 1 a.m., where they located multiple shooting victims.

A 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 41-year-old man died after being transported to Temple Hospital for his injuries.

Four other victims, two men and two women ranging in age from 23 to 42 years old, were taken to Temple either by police or in private vehicles. Police said the four shooting victims are all in stable condition.

Investigators suspect the home where the shooting happened was operating as a speakeasy, the department said Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the PPD added it appeared the shooter was in the street and fired into the home through an open door and window.

No arrests have been made.