4 officers cleared in deadly shooting in Wyomissing: DA

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Four police officers will not face any charges for killing a man wanted for a deadly crime spree.

The Berks County District Attorney says the officers were acting in self-defense when they shot Vaughn Perkins in Wyomissing in March.

Perkins was wanted in connection to four murders in Philadelphia and Camden County.

The DA says Perkins pointed a rifle at the officers after a brief chase.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.


May 2, 2023

