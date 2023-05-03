4 officers cleared in deadly shooting in Wyomissing: DA
WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Four police officers will not face any charges for killing a man wanted for a deadly crime spree.
The Berks County District Attorney says the officers were acting in self-defense when they shot Vaughn Perkins in Wyomissing in March.
Perkins was wanted in connection to four murders in Philadelphia and Camden County.
The DA says Perkins pointed a rifle at the officers after a brief chase.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
