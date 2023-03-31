Police: Troopers shoot, kill man after two-state crime spree

WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) -- A man linked to a violent crime spree across two states was killed in a shootout with Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County Thursday night.

According to police sources, officers shot and killed the man at this home in Wyomissing, after he allegedly shot multiple people in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

it all started Thursday, a little after 4 p.m.

Chopper 3 was flying over the scene of a shooting on Taney Terrace in South Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to multiple Philadelphia police sources, the suspected shooter hit a speed bump in his car.

When two men laughed at him, he allegedly got out of the car and shot both of them.

One was hit in the chest and head and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

The other victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to Presbyterian in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was caught on surveillance camera and they quickly put out information on the man's vehicle.

After fleeing the scene of the shooting, U.S. Marshals then helped to track him down.

A man was killed in a shootout with police on this Wyomissing street after sources said he was involved in two double shootings in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. CBS News Philadelphia

He was spotted by state police around 8:30 p.m. in the Wyomissing/Reading area.

Sources say the suspect fled from a traffic stop before getting into a shootout with police on Spring Street in Wyomissing.

The suspect was shot by police and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to multiple Philadelphia police sources, this same suspect is also wanted in connection with another deadly double shooting earlier this week.

That was a double homicide and arson in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The man still has not yet been identified.