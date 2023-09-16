4 killed in 4 separate Philadelphia shootings Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a violent Saturday morning for the city of Philadelphia, as police are investigating four separate shootings that ended in homicides.

Just before 7 a.m. on the 100 block of Herman Street in East Germantown, a man in his 50s was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Then around 9 a.m. a male in his 30s was shot in the neck near the intersection of North Cleveland and West Cumberland Streets in North Philadelphia. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead 10 minutes later.

More violence came around 9:30 a.m., as police were called out to the same area of East Germantown as an earlier homicide and found a woman in her 40s unresponsive on her living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Several hours later, around 12 p.m, a fourth person was found shot multiple times on the 7300 block of North 19th Street in West Oak Lane. The male in his 20s was taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have no arrests or weapons recovered in any of the shootings. The investigations are being handled by the Homicide Detective Division.

