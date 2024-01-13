3-year-old child, woman dead after car crashes into tree in Upper Merion Township: Police

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman and a 3-year-old child died and a man was injured after their car veered off the road and struck a tree early Saturday morning, Upper Merion Township Police said.

Upper Merion police, fire and emergency medical services responded to a car crash in the area of Valley Forge Park Road, also known as Route 23, and County Line Road.

Officials said the crash came about after a Toyota sedan with three passengers traveling in the area veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

At the scene, crews found a 3-year-old child, already removed from the car by the driver, suffering severe trauma from the crash, police said. Officials also found the front seat passenger, who was an adult-aged woman, was already dead when they arrived.

Upper Merion Fire and Emergency Medical Services took the 3-year-old to Children's Hospital in King of Prussia where the child died from their injuries.

The driver, an adult man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Paoli Hospital, police said.

Upper Merion Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Forensic Services Unit are investigating the crash.