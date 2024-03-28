Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy shot, killed in Allentown: Police

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a toddler in Allentown. It happened on the 900 block of East Hamilton Street on Thursday. 

Police say they were called to a home around noon for a call of a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The little boy died at a local hospital.

Officials say there's no danger to the public and there are no charges in this case as of yet. 

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).   

First published on March 28, 2024 / 3:35 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.