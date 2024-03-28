3-year-old boy shot, killed in Allentown: Police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a toddler in Allentown. It happened on the 900 block of East Hamilton Street on Thursday.

Police say they were called to a home around noon for a call of a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The little boy died at a local hospital.

Officials say there's no danger to the public and there are no charges in this case as of yet.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext 1).