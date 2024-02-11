Watch CBS News
2 teens, 1 man hospitalized after shooting in North Philadelphia's Stanton section

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three young people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Stanton area of North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

According to Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi, officers responded to the 2000 block of North 19th Street near West Diamond Street around 1:30 a.m. after hearing multiple gunshots. At the scene, officers saw people fleeing from a property, where Ginaldi said investigators believe some sort of party was happening.

Officers located three shooting victims, all of whom were take to Temple University Hospital.

Two of the victims are currently listed in stable condition, according to police: an 18-year-old man who was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old girl who suffered a graze wound to the back of her head. A 17-year-old boy that was shot in the head and arm is in critical condition.

Ginaldi said two other people were injured from shattered glass.

No weapon was found at the scene and no arrests have been made as of Sunday. Ginaldi said investigators haven't determined a motive for the shooting, but it appears the bullets were fired toward the property from an empty lot across the street.

