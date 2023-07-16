3 dead after officials responded to flooded roadways in Washington Crossing, Pa.
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people died after officials responded to flooded roadways with cars stuck Saturday evening, according to Bucks County Coroner's Office. They confirmed two females and one male died.
Their ages are unknown at this time.
Bucks County Fire was dispatched around 6:44 p.m. near the Washington Crossing Methodist Church on Wrightstown Road.
Multiple marine units also responded to the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
