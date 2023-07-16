3 dead after officials responded to flooded roadways in Washington Crossing, Pa.

BREAKING: 3 dead after officials responded to flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.

BREAKING: 3 dead after officials responded to flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.

BREAKING: 3 dead after officials responded to flash flooding in Washington Crossing, Pa.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) -- Three people died after officials responded to flooded roadways with cars stuck Saturday evening, according to Bucks County Coroner's Office. They confirmed two females and one male died.

Their ages are unknown at this time.

Bucks County Fire was dispatched around 6:44 p.m. near the Washington Crossing Methodist Church on Wrightstown Road.

Our department is assisting Upper Makefield Township Police Department with a search and rescue operation on... Posted by Newtown Township Police Department on Saturday, July 15, 2023

Multiple marine units also responded to the area.

Taylorsville Rd is closed at Woodside Rd in Lower Makefield Twp in due to severe flooding. Police say part of the road is broken apart after heavy rain moved through Bucks County. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/uxcY9EoHkF — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) July 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.