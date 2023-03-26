3 dead, 4 missing after Pa candy factory explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (CBS) -- In the continued search of finding people after a deadly explosion at the R.M. Palmer Company chocolate factory in Berks County, officials confirmed Saturday night that they found a third person and four people are still missing.

Officials say the third person was confirmed dead after being found at the factory.

"Crews are continuing their due diligence efforts in shifting through the debris in order to locate any additional individuals," police chief Wayne Holben said. "We would like to express our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of all those individuals in rescue and recovery efforts. Their tireless efforts are greatly appreciated by the entire community. Our continuing thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those involved."

"The West Reading Borough police department would like to thank our community for their outpouring of support that our department has been receiving at this difficult time," Holben said. "Please note that due to our continue operations road ways will be shut down until at least 8 a.m. Monday morning, March 27. This date and time is subject to change depending on operations."

Fire chief Chad Moyer gave updates on rescue operations.

"A little of 24 hours has passed since the incident began. Crews from local fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments, and the state search and recuse taskforce continue to work the scene looking for victims," Moyer said. "Local and state fire investigators are also working diligently to try to determine what caused this catastrophic event. Currently, we have four individuals that are unaccounted for. Due to the violence of the explosion and the amount of time that has passed, the chance of finding survivors is decreasing rapidly." "However, please be assured that our primary goal is accounting for all missing individuals and reuniting them with their loved ones. We will continue to update you as we receive any additional information."

