22 minors face charges after teen got jumped at Havertown basketball court: police

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Haverford Township Police arrested five teenagers, the youngest being 13, after they released a video of a teen being jumped last Friday and stepping up patrols in the area. Officials are looking for a sixth minor suspect.

Police say the teens face charges of aggravated assault, robbery, riot, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Here is the list of teens arrested:

15-year-old male, Havertown

14-year-old male, Havertown

13-year-old male, Havertown

13-year-old male, Haverford

13-year-old male, Upper Darby

Police responded to the 100 block of Glen Arbor Road on June 19 for a report of an assault. They say a 15-year-old had visible injuries and requested for medics to the scene to give him treatment.

The teen told police about six to eight minors male and female robbed him of his Yeezy slides and was jumped at the basketball court behind Chatham Park School and was able to run away. He was helped by a resident in the area and they called the police.

Police say a total of 22 minors male and female watched, took video, or were involved in the assault. They also say the other 16 minors will be charged with disorderly conduct and township ordinance violations and many of the minors involved are Haverford Township residents.

The Haverford Township Police urges anyone with information to contact the Township Police Department/Investigations Division at 610-853-1298 ext. 1230, Det. Joseph Fuller at 610-853-1298 ext. 1123 or the H.T.P.D. Anonymous Tip-Line at 610-853-9213 as the investigation continues and additional charges could be impending.