Haverford police stepping up patrols after teen recovers from being jumped

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Haverford Township teen is recovering after being robbed and beaten by a group of other teenagers. Police have released a video of the attack and some of you may find it difficult to watch.

Haverford neighbors are left stunned after seeing the video.

"I can't believe that happened here," Melissa Vlioras said. "It's actually really scary."

"We don't see this every day here in town and that's what the shocking part is," Joe Hagan said.

Hagan is the deputy police chief for the Haverford Township. The incident happened Monday night on the basketball court behind Chatham Park School.

CBS News Philadelphia has edited the video, including blurring the victim.

While playing basketball with friends, police say the teen was approached by another group of teenagers and was asked about his slides. That is when they say he was jumped and repeatedly punched and stomped.

"The individuals don't realize you can seriously hurt somebody by kicking them in the head and possibly kill them," Hagan said.

Hagan says one of the teens has been arrested and is charged with robbery and aggravated assault. Police are still searching for five or six others who they believe are also teenagers. In addition to the crime committed, Hagan says he's particularly concerned the video was taken and shared on social media.

"I think they're doing it to record and they're passing it off to their friends instead of helping the individual there on the ground being beaten by five or six individuals," Hagan said.

After the assault, the teenager ran, in only his socks to a nearby house, where someone called 911. He suffered a bloody nose and bruising. Hagan says they'll be adding bike and foot patrols in parks around the township.

"We want to stop this now before it gets out of hand," Hagan said.

"I think it's disappointing of course," Colin Goodwin said. "I grew up around here and played basketball all the time."

And if you know anything about what happened police are asking you to give them a call.