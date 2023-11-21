Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" tour stopping in Philadelphia in 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Rolling Stones are taking their "Hackney Diamonds" album on the road and visiting Philadelphia on a 16-city tour in 2024.

The Stones will be in Philly on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Stones' Hackney Diamonds Tour '24 will feature the legendary English band's most popular hits as well as new tracks from the latest album.

"Hackney Diamonds" was the first original album the band released in 18 years.

Last month, the Stones announced a limited edition vinyl release of the album in partnership with Major League Baseball. Thirty different "Hackney Diamonds" records were released featuring the colors and logos of each MLB team, including the Phillies.

"Hackney Diamonds" received positive reviews including from Rolling Stone, which called it the best the Stones have sounded in about 50 years.

The Associated Press' Jocelyn Noveck wrote the 12-song collection is "tight, focused, full of heart and swagger."

Rolling Stones "Hackney Diamonds" tour dates

The Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada on the Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour. The tour begins on April 28, 2024, in Houston and concludes in Santa Clara, California, on July 17.

The tour hits major cities including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Dec. 1. You can sign up for a presale ticket and code by Nov. 28, and the presale goes live Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock's greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Mick Jagger told "CBS Sunday Morning" the band is still getting used to performing without Watts.

"Ever since I was 19 or whatever, it's always been Charlie," Jagger said.